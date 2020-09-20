‘Erin Brockovich’ Gets A Sequel Of Sorts In ABC’s ‘Rebel’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

ABC has ordered drama series Rebel straight to series to debut in 2021, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. The premiere episode is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

“Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they’re family, and Krista Vernoff’s take on her life today in ‘Rebel’ is undeniable,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as ‘Rebel’ and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them.”

“The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her,” said Vernoff. “I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing. I could not be more excited about the series order for ‘Rebel,’ and I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC.”

“’Rebel’ is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series,” said Erin Brockovich. “The name ‘Rebel’ oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.”

The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

Related articles

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Are Missing The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production of American Ninja Warrior has moved into a domed St. Louis football stadium. But it won't be a stadium...
Read more

DC Universe Expands Into The Infinite With...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Calling all comic book fans to Explore the Multiverse! DC announced the evolution of DC UNIVERSE into DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, a premium digital comic...
Read more

In Playing ‘Ratched,’ Sarah Paulson Defers —...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Louise Fletcher did something that's nearly impossible to do -- held her own against Jack Nicholson...
Read more

On His New Talk Show, Larry Wilmore...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Larry Wilmore's no stranger to the talk show wars. Previously, he's been a correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted his own Comedy Central...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Are Missing The Roar Of The Crowd

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production of American Ninja Warrior has moved into a domed St. Louis football stadium. But it won't be a stadium...
Read more

DC Universe Expands Into The Infinite With Digital Comic Books On Demand

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Calling all comic book fans to Explore the Multiverse! DC announced the evolution of DC UNIVERSE into DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, a premium digital comic...
Read more

‘Erin Brockovich’ Gets A Sequel Of Sorts In ABC’s ‘Rebel’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
ABC has ordered drama series Rebel straight to series to debut in 2021, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. The...
Read more

In Playing ‘Ratched,’ Sarah Paulson Defers — And Refers — To The Original

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Louise Fletcher did something that's nearly impossible to do -- held her own against Jack Nicholson...
Read more

Janelle Monae Never Thinks Of Herself As A Solo Artist, At Least In Movies

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Having already established herself as a formidable force on the music scene, Janelle Monae has been doing the same in Hollywood these past few...
Read more

New Trailers

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak