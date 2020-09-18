On His New Talk Show, Larry Wilmore Will Score Some Interesting Guests

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

WILMORE — Pictured: Larry Wilmore — (Photo by: Peacock)

Larry Wilmore’s no stranger to the talk show wars. Previously, he’s been a correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted his own Comedy Central talk show. Now, NBC has brought him on board to do a weekly talk show for its new Peacock streaming service, and they’ve given Wilmore a lot of leeway when it comes to the type of show he’ll do. With that kind of freedom, Wilmore told us he wants to deviate a little bit from the usual talk show script, especially when it comes to booking his guests. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Wilmore)

New episodes of Wilmore will become available every Friday night on Peacock.

Related articles

In Playing ‘Ratched,’ Sarah Paulson Defers —...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Louise Fletcher did something that's nearly impossible to do -- held her own against Jack Nicholson...
Read more

Diego Luna Finds Food As A Unifying...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Mexican actor Diego Luna is proud of his country and culture, and he wanted to show it. Since he's sometimes starred in shows and...
Read more

How Does An Android Walk? ‘Raised By...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Raised by Wolves finds human children being brought up by androids on another planet after Earth is destroyed. Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim play...
Read more

‘The Boys’ Superhero Antony Starr Exposes His...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On The Boys, Antony Starr plays Homelander, the leader of a superhero alliance ("The Seven") that has come under fire from The Boys, a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

In Playing ‘Ratched,’ Sarah Paulson Defers — And Refers — To The Original

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Louise Fletcher did something that's nearly impossible to do -- held her own against Jack Nicholson...
Read more

Janelle Monae Never Thinks Of Herself As A Solo Artist, At Least In Movies

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Having already established herself as a formidable force on the music scene, Janelle Monae has been doing the same in Hollywood these past few...
Read more

On His New Talk Show, Larry Wilmore Will Score Some Interesting Guests

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Larry Wilmore's no stranger to the talk show wars. Previously, he's been a correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted his own Comedy Central...
Read more

‘Alone’ Gave Jules Wilcox A New Set Of Survival Skills

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In her new movie, Alone, Jules Wilcox has the odds stacked against her. As an escaped kidnap victim, she's up against two foes --...
Read more

Diego Luna Finds Food As A Unifying Force

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Mexican actor Diego Luna is proud of his country and culture, and he wanted to show it. Since he's sometimes starred in shows and...
Read more

New Trailers

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak