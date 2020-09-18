On His New Talk Show, Larry Wilmore Will Score Some Interesting Guests

Larry Wilmore’s no stranger to the talk show wars. Previously, he’s been a correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted his own Comedy Central talk show. Now, NBC has brought him on board to do a weekly talk show for its new Peacock streaming service, and they’ve given Wilmore a lot of leeway when it comes to the type of show he’ll do. With that kind of freedom, Wilmore told us he wants to deviate a little bit from the usual talk show script, especially when it comes to booking his guests. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Wilmore)