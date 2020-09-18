Janelle Monae Never Thinks Of Herself As A Solo Artist, At Least In Movies

Having already established herself as a formidable force on the music scene, Janelle Monae has been doing the same in Hollywood these past few years. Her first two movies — 2016’s Hidden Figures and Moonlight — were both Oscar nominees for Best Picture, with Moonlight taking home the statue. Last year, she was featured in a Harriet Tubman biopic, but this year, she landed her first starring role, in the psychological thriller Antebellum. And though she’s credited as the star of the film, Monae says she likes to spread the credit around whenever she works on a project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Janelle Monae)
Antebellum is currently available for streaming through most digital platforms.