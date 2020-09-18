In Playing ‘Ratched,’ Sarah Paulson Defers — And Refers — To The Original

In 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Louise Fletcher did something that’s nearly impossible to do — held her own against Jack Nicholson on the screen. As the twisted Nurse Ratched, Fletcher was rewarded with an Oscar for her efforts. Now, there’s a Netflix series focusing on the Nurse Ratched character. It’s a prequel to the events of Cuckoo’s Nest, and it stars Sarah Paulson in the title role. Paulson knows that it’ll be difficult — if not impossible — to out-Ratched Fletcher’s performance, but she’s grateful that Fletcher gave her such a great point of reference for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Paulson)