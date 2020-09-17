Diego Luna Finds Food As A Unifying Force

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Mexican actor Diego Luna is proud of his country and culture, and he wanted to show it. Since he’s sometimes starred in shows and movies that are set in the somewhat stereotypical setting of criminal cartels, Luna decided to go in a completely different direction when he set out to do a reality show. The result is Pan y Circo (Bread & Circus), where he gets a chance to look into the worlds of the chefs he admires. He told us it was something he’s wanted to do as a way of bringing people together, since food often has a way of doing that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diego Luna)

Pan y Circo (Bread & Circus) is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Related articles

How Does An Android Walk? ‘Raised By...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Raised by Wolves finds human children being brought up by androids on another planet after Earth is destroyed. Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim play...
Read more

‘The Boys’ Superhero Antony Starr Exposes His...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On The Boys, Antony Starr plays Homelander, the leader of a superhero alliance ("The Seven") that has come under fire from The Boys, a...
Read more

Mark Ivanir’s A Real Space Case (On...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to his career these days, Mark Ivanir is having a blast. Or, more accurately, a blastoff. He's now appearing on not...
Read more

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 To Premiere On...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Diego Luna Finds Food As A Unifying Force

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Mexican actor Diego Luna is proud of his country and culture, and he wanted to show it. Since he's sometimes starred in shows and...
Read more

‘Bathroom Walls’ Taught Andy Garcia Some Important Lessons

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Words on Bathroom Walls is a film that deals with an important, yet uncomfortable subject: mental illness in teenagers. As one of the adults...
Read more

How Does An Android Walk? ‘Raised By Wolves’ Stars Had To Learn

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Raised by Wolves finds human children being brought up by androids on another planet after Earth is destroyed. Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim play...
Read more

What It Was Like For Noomi Rapace & Joel Kinnaman To Be Living ‘Secrets’ Lives

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Secrets We Keep is an intense psychological thriller starring Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman. Since it's based on a stage play, it's an...
Read more

‘The Boys’ Superhero Antony Starr Exposes His Weakness

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On The Boys, Antony Starr plays Homelander, the leader of a superhero alliance ("The Seven") that has come under fire from The Boys, a...
Read more

New Trailers

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak