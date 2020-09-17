Diego Luna Finds Food As A Unifying Force

Mexican actor Diego Luna is proud of his country and culture, and he wanted to show it. Since he’s sometimes starred in shows and movies that are set in the somewhat stereotypical setting of criminal cartels, Luna decided to go in a completely different direction when he set out to do a reality show. The result is Pan y Circo (Bread & Circus), where he gets a chance to look into the worlds of the chefs he admires. He told us it was something he’s wanted to do as a way of bringing people together, since food often has a way of doing that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diego Luna)