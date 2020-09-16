Mark Ivanir’s A Real Space Case (On The Job, At Least)

When it comes to his career these days, Mark Ivanir is having a blast. Or, more accurately, a blastoff. He’s now appearing on not one, but two shows that have him portraying an astronaut: On For All Mankind, he plays a Soviet cosmonaut in a series that imagines the space race between the U.S. and the Soviets never ended. OnAway, he plays another cosmonaut, the world’s most experienced space traveler. Ironically enough, Ivanir says that, as an actor, he’s getting to live out his childhood dream.
For All Mankind is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and Away is currently streaming on Netflix.