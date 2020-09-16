Laura Dern’s Documentary Sees America Through A Bipartisan Lens

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Pete Souza (left), former photographer for President Barack Obama, and THE WAY I SEE IT director Dawn Porter (right) at Capitol Theater in Madison, Wis. Oct. 26, 2019. Photo by Lauren Justice

Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration. Since leaving that post, he’s turned his lens toward everyday America, charting the country’s path with his photography. Academy Award winner Laura Dern’s production company decided to follow Souza on his quest to understand the state of the States. The result is a documentary called The Way I See It. And though Souza may have served under a Democratic administration, Dern points out that Souza’s camera lens is bipartisan, and what it sees is a clear portrait of the real America and real Americans.


The Way I See It opens in limited theatrical release this Friday, and it will be broadcast on MSNBC on October 9.

Related articles

The ‘Mutants’ Are New, But The Cause...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The New Mutants is, of course, an extension of the venerable X-Men franchise. Though it may not have the familiar faces and names of...
Read more

How Christopher Nolan Entered His Dream Worlds

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As you may have noticed, Christopher Nolan -- at least, when working outside the Batman realm -- likes to play games with our perceptions...
Read more

Madonna’s A Complex Character — And Who’d...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Thirty years after shooting her groundbreaking documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare, the legendary pop star is working on another Madonna-centric film project. This time,...
Read more

Dacre Montgomery Hopes ‘Broken Hearts’ Will Bring...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As theaters try to return to something resembling normal, we're starting to see some more of the usual genres returning to the big screen....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘The Boys’ Superhero Antony Starr Exposes His Weakness

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On The Boys, Antony Starr plays Homelander, the leader of a superhero alliance ("The Seven") that has come under fire from The Boys, a...
Read more

The ‘Mutants’ Are New, But The Cause Is The Same

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The New Mutants is, of course, an extension of the venerable X-Men franchise. Though it may not have the familiar faces and names of...
Read more

Mark Ivanir’s A Real Space Case (On The Job, At Least)

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to his career these days, Mark Ivanir is having a blast. Or, more accurately, a blastoff. He's now appearing on not...
Read more

Laura Dern’s Documentary Sees America Through A Bipartisan Lens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration. Since leaving that post, he's turned his lens toward everyday America,...
Read more

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 To Premiere On October 13 On ABC

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a...
Read more

New Trailers

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak