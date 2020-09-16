Laura Dern’s Documentary Sees America Through A Bipartisan Lens

Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration. Since leaving that post, he’s turned his lens toward everyday America, charting the country’s path with his photography. Academy Award winner Laura Dern’s production company decided to follow Souza on his quest to understand the state of the States. The result is a documentary called The Way I See It. And though Souza may have served under a Democratic administration, Dern points out that Souza’s camera lens is bipartisan, and what it sees is a clear portrait of the real America and real Americans.