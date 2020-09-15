‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 To Premiere On October 13 On ABC

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Clare Crawley. (ABC/Maarten de Boer)

Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of The Bachelor, and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Thirty-one amazing, accomplished men from all over the nation have left their families, friends and everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the stunning hairdresser from Sacramento, California. The bachelors do whatever they can to stand out from the pack, whether it is arriving in a Rolls Royce or a station wagon. An attorney finds Clare guilty as charged for looking spectacular in her sensational first-night dress. A former football star bursts through a “Your Future Husband” banner, while another former athlete sports a baby belly in homage to Clare’s arrival on Juan Pablo’s season. Which ones are there for the right reasons, and which one is here for a lifetime of happiness?

Time stands still for Clare when one man steps out of the limousine, taking her breath away. Who will top that powerful moment in order to capture the first impression rose? One man made an early impression when he wasn’t supposed to, but will Clare read him the Riot Act for breaking the rules or reward him?

Clare is impressed with all of the men. Their energy is infectious and she is confident that her husband is in the room. With the competition already at a fever pitch, one man reveals a shocking secret about one of his rivals and the dispute pulls Clare’s focus away from the other men. Who will get a ticket home as a result?

At the end of a long first night, 23 men remain and attempt to become the love of Clare’s life, and viewers will get their first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.

A list of the bachelors will be released at a later date.

 

Related articles

‘South Park’ To Take On Covid-19

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedy Central today announced a one-hour special event of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series South Park. The hour-long supersized episode titled “The Pandemic...
Read more

Original ‘Galactica’ Stars Salute Their Commander One...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1978, America was still under the spell cast by Star Wars the previous summer, so it's no surprise that ABC attempted to capitalize...
Read more

Paris Hilton’s Proud Of Her Past —...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's no denying that Paris Hilton has accomplished quite a bit in her show business career, but there's also no denying the fact that...
Read more

Keith Urban & P!NK To Premiere Their...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Academy of Country Music®, dick clark productions and CBS announced today that reigning ACM® Entertainer of the Year, 15-time ACM Award winner and 55th ACM AWARDS®...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 To Premiere On October 13 On ABC

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a...
Read more

‘South Park’ To Take On Covid-19

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedy Central today announced a one-hour special event of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series South Park. The hour-long supersized episode titled “The Pandemic...
Read more

Original ‘Galactica’ Stars Salute Their Commander One More Time

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1978, America was still under the spell cast by Star Wars the previous summer, so it's no surprise that ABC attempted to capitalize...
Read more

How Christopher Nolan Entered His Dream Worlds

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As you may have noticed, Christopher Nolan -- at least, when working outside the Batman realm -- likes to play games with our perceptions...
Read more

Paris Hilton’s Proud Of Her Past — And Her Influence

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's no denying that Paris Hilton has accomplished quite a bit in her show business career, but there's also no denying the fact that...
Read more

New Trailers

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak