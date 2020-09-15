Original ‘Galactica’ Stars Salute Their Commander One More Time

In 1978, America was still under the spell cast by Star Wars the previous summer, so it’s no surprise that ABC attempted to capitalize on its immense success with a new sci-fi space opera of its own, Battlestar Galactica. (Subsequently, Star Wars studio 20th Century Fox then sued Universal for stealing several of the film’s key concepts.) And while the show enjoyed good ratings in its first season, the expensive series was cancelled by the network. But that didn’t stop the series — a letter-writing campaign brought the show back for a short (and, admittedly, ill-conceived) second season. Then, more than 20 years later, it made a more permanent return in the form of a miniseries followed by a weekly series on what was then the Sci-Fi Channel (now SyFy). And now, there’s another reboot on the way, this time slated to air on NBC’s streaming Peacock service. None of it would have existed, however, with the original series’ defining quality, its heart. And if you ask three of the stars of the 1978 series — Dirk Benedict, Terry Carter, and Herbert Jefferson Jr. — that heart was the ship’s commander, Lorne Greene. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dirk Benedict, Terry Carter & Herbert Jefferson Jr.)