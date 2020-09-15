How Christopher Nolan Entered His Dream Worlds

As you may have noticed, Christopher Nolan — at least, when working outside the Batman realm — likes to play games with our perceptions of reality. It’s been a major theme running through films like Memento, Inception, and his newest film, Tenet. While Nolan himself is neither confirming nor denying, many fans believe the worlds of Tenet and Inception are somehow tied together. If that’s the case, it may be helpful to refer back to Nolan’s own words, in which he talks about how his Memento experience led him into the world of Inception. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Nolan)