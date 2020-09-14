Keith Urban & P!NK To Premiere Their New Single On The ’55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Keith Urban, host of the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Russ Harrington/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Academy of Country Music®, dick clark productions and CBS announced today that reigning ACM® Entertainer of the Year, 15-time ACM Award winner and 55th ACM AWARDS® host Keith Urban, and international pop icon P!NK will perform the world television premiere of their new single One Too Many, on the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, a night of heart and hits live from Nashville. The 55th ACM AWARDS® will be broadcast live Wednesday, Sept. 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

For the first time in ACM Awards® history, the show will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM AWARDS will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke CombsDan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley GreenMickey Guyton, Miranda LambertTim McGraw, Maren MorrisOld DominionThomas Rhett featuring Jon PardiBlake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren AlainaLily AldridgeClint Black & Lisa Hartman BlackBobby Bones, CamDarius Rucker and

.

