‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ Season 2 Premiering October 10 On AMC

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Eli Roth – History of Horror _ Season 2 – Photo Credit: Bret Curry/AMC

Today AMC released all-new assets from season two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror premiering Saturday, October 10 at 10:00pm ET/9c, including the official key art, teaser and episodic images.

Season Two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.


