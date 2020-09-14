Dacre Montgomery Hopes ‘Broken Hearts’ Will Bring You Back To Theaters

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

As theaters try to return to something resembling normal, we’re starting to see some more of the usual genres returning to the big screen. The Broken Hearts Gallery fills the classic romantic comedy void by giving us the story of a young woman who creates an pop-up art installation featuring items left over from her string of failed relationships. Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) co-stars in the film, and he told us he thinks the time is absolutely right for a movie like this to play in theaters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dacre Montgomery)

The Broken Hearts Gallery is now playing, both in theaters and in streaming form on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Madonna’s A Complex Character — And Who’d...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Thirty years after shooting her groundbreaking documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare, the legendary pop star is working on another Madonna-centric film project. This time,...
Read more

‘Elvis’ Is Re-Entering The Building … Well,...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Principal photography will begin on September 23 on Warner Bros. Pictures’ Elvis, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!) musical drama about...
Read more

Hitting The Road In ‘Unpregnant” Came Naturally...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The "road movie" is a Hollywood trope that goes back decades, going all the way back to the 1930s. But Unpregnant puts a modern...
Read more

How Did Russell Crowe Become So ‘Unhinged’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the new movie Unhinged, Russell Crowe plays a character who is the living embodiment of the title. He is a certifiable, 100% out-of-his-mind...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Keith Urban & P!NK To Premiere Their New Single On The ’55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Academy of Country Music®, dick clark productions and CBS announced today that reigning ACM® Entertainer of the Year, 15-time ACM Award winner and 55th ACM AWARDS®...
Read more

‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ Season 2 Premiering October 10 On AMC

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Today AMC released all-new assets from season two of Eli Roth's History of Horror premiering Saturday, October 10 at 10:00pm ET/9c, including the official...
Read more

Madonna’s A Complex Character — And Who’d Know Better Than Her?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Thirty years after shooting her groundbreaking documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare, the legendary pop star is working on another Madonna-centric film project. This time,...
Read more

Dacre Montgomery Hopes ‘Broken Hearts’ Will Bring You Back To Theaters

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As theaters try to return to something resembling normal, we're starting to see some more of the usual genres returning to the big screen....
Read more

For ‘American Ninja Warrior’s’ New Season, There’s No Place Like Home Sweet Dome

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For obvious reasons, the new season of American Ninja Warrior is unlike anything the show has ever done before. To be able to make...
Read more

New Trailers

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak