Dacre Montgomery Hopes ‘Broken Hearts’ Will Bring You Back To Theaters

As theaters try to return to something resembling normal, we’re starting to see some more of the usual genres returning to the big screen. The Broken Hearts Gallery fills the classic romantic comedy void by giving us the story of a young woman who creates an pop-up art installation featuring items left over from her string of failed relationships. Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) co-stars in the film, and he told us he thinks the time is absolutely right for a movie like this to play in theaters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dacre Montgomery)