Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announcedthat its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
CONSOLE WARS will be available to stream exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States and marks the first feature-length documentary for both the service and Legendary Television. The film’s official trailer and key art were also revealed, providing a nostalgia-filled first look at the iconic ‘90s battle between video game companies Sega and Nintendo, in honor of National Video Game Day that took place, Saturday, Sept. 12.
An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, CONSOLE WARS takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of underdogs to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and America’s unique brand of capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.
CONSOLE WARS is produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, author of the bestselling book of the same name, and also produced by Legendary Television and CBS Television Studios. Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver,Josh Fagen (Point Grey Pictures) and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush (Scott Rudin Productions) are executive producers, and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion), Doug Blush (MadPix Films) and Katie Mustard produced the film.