Bette Midler’s Socially Distance ‘Elites’ Shoot Seemed Awfully Odd To Her

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

As America still struggles with social distancing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, now there’s an HBO special about life during COVID, a comedy from writer Paul Rudnick and director Jay Roach called Coastal Elites. Bette Midler toplines a cast that never actually saw each other in person during the shooting of the story — it was all done remotely to make sure all safety protocols were followed to the letter. Throughout her music career, Midler has spent plenty of hours in isolation booths at recording studios working on her vocals. But she told us that doesn’t compare at all to the different experience she had making Coastal Elites. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bette Midler)

Coastal Elites airs Saturday on HBO.

