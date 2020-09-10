‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

By Hollywood Outbreak

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 — spoiler alert — the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery jumped 900 years into the future, into a universe that had changed a lot since the show’s original timeline. Why did the producers decide to boldly take the show into the future? Speaking at the Discovery panel on Star Trek Day, producer Michelle Paradise explained the rationale for the show’s new chronology. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michelle Paradise)

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere October 15 on CBS All Access.

