Steven Spielberg Looks Back In Awe At Effects In The Old Days

“They just don’t make ’em like they used to.” It’s a phrase that definitely applies to today’s Hollywood. Digital cameras and computer animation have revolutionized the way the industry works, and those who’ve been in the business long enough have seen a seismic shift in the way movies are made. As the master filmmaker of his generation, Steven Spielberg has seen it all — from dealing with mechanical sharks in Jaws to creating a virtual world for Ready Player One. Having made several of his best-loved movies before the age of computer-animated special effects really took hold, Spielberg looks back and can only imagine what he’d have done with that kind of technology. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)