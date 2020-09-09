Steven Spielberg Looks Back In Awe At Effects In The Old Days

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

“They just don’t make ’em like they used to.” It’s a phrase that definitely applies to today’s Hollywood. Digital cameras and computer animation have revolutionized the way the industry works, and those who’ve been in the business long enough have seen a seismic shift in the way movies are made. As the master filmmaker of his generation, Steven Spielberg has seen it all — from dealing with mechanical sharks in Jaws to creating a virtual world for Ready Player One. Having made several of his best-loved movies before the age of computer-animated special effects really took hold, Spielberg looks back and can only imagine what he’d have done with that kind of technology. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)

 

Related articles

Goran Višnjić Hopes That ‘Fatima’ Delivers Hope

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1917 Portugal, three children believed they saw an apparition of the Virgin Mary, and their story spread far and wide. Some believed them,...
Read more

Danny DeVito Loved Recording ‘Ivan’ Voices In...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When director Thea Sharrock was figuring out the logistics of how to make The One and Only Ivan, a movie that mixes live-action actors...
Read more

How This 40-Year-Old ‘Airplane!’ Was Built To...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What? Airplane! is now 40 years old? Surely, you can't be serious! We are serious, and, well... you know. Four decades later, the movie...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Steven Spielberg Looks Back In Awe At Effects In The Old Days

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
"They just don't make 'em like they used to." It's a phrase that definitely applies to today's Hollywood. Digital cameras and computer animation have...
Read more

Goran Višnjić Hopes That ‘Fatima’ Delivers Hope

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1917 Portugal, three children believed they saw an apparition of the Virgin Mary, and their story spread far and wide. Some believed them,...
Read more

‘Woke’ Is Keith Knight’s Life Story … Or Is It?

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Woke is a new comedy series loosely based on the life of its creator, cartoonist Keith Knight. On the show, Keef, the character played...
Read more

Danny DeVito Loved Recording ‘Ivan’ Voices In A Zoo-Like Atmosphere

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When director Thea Sharrock was figuring out the logistics of how to make The One and Only Ivan, a movie that mixes live-action actors...
Read more

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

New Trailers

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

How ‘Robin’s Wish’ Became A Reality For Robin Williams’ Friends

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When news of Robin Williams' suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak