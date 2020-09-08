Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change its name, citing the word’s racist Confederate roots. But the movie kept its name, primarily because it confronts the ideas of racism and white supremacy head-on. Janelle Monae, who stars in the psychological thriller as a woman who tries to escape from a hellish slave plantation, believes the film will serve an important role in the ongoing dialog about racial issues. (Click on the media bar below to hear Janelle Monae)