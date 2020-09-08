How This 40-Year-Old ‘Airplane!’ Was Built To Last

What? Airplane! is now 40 years old? Surely, you can’t be serious! We are serious, and, well… you know. Four decades later, the movie is still uproariously funny. And if you look carefully, you just may spot another sight gag you’d never noticed on earlier viewings. As a spoof of airplane disaster movies, the film is loaded with layers upon layers of parody that extends far beyond the reaches of that genre, so that even if you were spared the agony of watching Concorde: Airport ’79, you’ll still understand why Airplane! is considered one of Hollywood’s best comedies ever. David Zucker, part of the “ZAZ” team that wrote and directed Airplane!, says that by poking fun at so many different movies and genres, it has remained timeless.