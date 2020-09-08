How Ravi Patel Wound Up Getting His ‘Happiness’

Until 2014, Ravi Patel was just another comedian, making ends meet with bit parts in movies, guest appearances on TV shows, and even commercials. Then came Meet the Patels an award-winning documentary that followed Patel as he tried to please his parents by finding an Indian wife. That film raised his profile considerably, landing him a regular role in the John Stamos sitcom Grandfathered and several other projects. Now, he’s got his own documentary series, Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness. It’s not a remake or continuation of Meet the Patels — he is now happily married — but a funny look at the different kinds of self-improvement fads people are constantly trying. Patel told us about how the series came to be.
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness is currently streaming on HBO Max.