CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The season three trailer and key art also featured a first look at STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s new logo, which reflects this season’s jump into the future. The surprise trailer reveal was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green as part of the STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel during CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration.
Season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, and new episodes of the series’ 13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.
After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).