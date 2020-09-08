CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The season three trailer and key art also featured a first look at STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s new logo, which reflects this season’s jump into the future. The surprise trailer reveal was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green as part of the STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel during CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration.

Season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, and new episodes of the series’ 13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

 

Related articles

How Ravi Patel Wound Up Getting His...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Until 2014, Ravi Patel was just another comedian, making ends meet with bit parts in movies, guest appearances on TV shows, and even commercials....
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

With ‘Transplant,’ Hamza Haq Gets A Medical...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hamza Haq is not a doctor, but he plays one on TV. The Canadian-born Pakistani actor currently stars in Transplant, a Canadian-produced medical drama...
Read more

Any Way You Look At It, Kermit...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bein' Green has been Kermit the Frog's signature song ever since it was written for the Sesame Street character in 1970. Of course, the...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

How This 40-Year-Old ‘Airplane!’ Was Built To Last

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What? Airplane! is now 40 years old? Surely, you can't be serious! We are serious, and, well... you know. Four decades later, the movie...
Read more

How Ravi Patel Wound Up Getting His ‘Happiness’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Until 2014, Ravi Patel was just another comedian, making ends meet with bit parts in movies, guest appearances on TV shows, and even commercials....
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

With ‘Transplant,’ Hamza Haq Gets A Medical Morale Boost

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hamza Haq is not a doctor, but he plays one on TV. The Canadian-born Pakistani actor currently stars in Transplant, a Canadian-produced medical drama...
Read more

New Trailers

CBS All Access Unveils ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of...
Read more

Janelle Monae Looks Forward To ‘Antebellum’-Inspired Conversations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shooting on the new film Antebellum began in May 2019, long before the George Floyd protests prompted the country group Lady Antebellum to change...
Read more

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

How ‘Robin’s Wish’ Became A Reality For Robin Williams’ Friends

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When news of Robin Williams' suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak