Toni Collette Isn’t Totally Herself In ‘Ending Things’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Im Thinking Of Ending Things. Toni Collette as Mother in Im Thinking Of Ending Things. Cr. Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX © 2020

Since Charlie Kaufman is one of the quirkiest writer/directors working in Hollywood today, it’s no wonder that he’s given Toni Collette an entirely new experience on the set of their new film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things. The movie, a psychological thriller about a young woman whose relationship — and sanity — are tested when she and her boyfriend are stranded at his parents’ farm, gave Collette (who plays the mother) an opportunity to play a character enhanced by prosthetics, something she says she definitely wasn’t used to, but found to be fascinating. (Click on the media bar below to hear Toni Collette)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Revisiting ‘The Godfather Part III,’ Coppola Is...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Godfather Part III has long been the unloved stepchild of The Godfather family, and for the past 30 years, director Francis Ford Coppola...
Read more

What Kind Of Character Could Steal Hilary...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Why have so many film actors taken roles on TV series lately? Many have found that the most interesting roles can be found there,...
Read more

‘Tenet’ Was A Treat For Big Christopher...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For writer/director Christopher Nolan, Tenet was about 15 years in the development stage, from the time he first had the concept to the time...
Read more

Tzi Ma: ‘New-Lan’ Definitely Does The Original...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As Disney continues to remake its storied animation catalog as live-action films, 1998's Mulan is the latest in the series. Originally set to be...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Toni Collette Isn’t Totally Herself In ‘Ending Things’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since Charlie Kaufman is one of the quirkiest writer/directors working in Hollywood today, it's no wonder that he's given Toni Collette an entirely new...
Read more

Any Way You Look At It, Kermit Loves ‘Bein’ Green’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bein' Green has been Kermit the Frog's signature song ever since it was written for the Sesame Street character in 1970. Of course, the...
Read more

Revisiting ‘The Godfather Part III,’ Coppola Is Fascinated With His Films’ Legacies

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Godfather Part III has long been the unloved stepchild of The Godfather family, and for the past 30 years, director Francis Ford Coppola...
Read more

How ‘American Ninja Warriors’ Is Adapting To New Season’s COVID Restrictions

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The producers of American Ninja Warrior, like so many others in the television business, were left scrambling for a Plan B once the COVID-19...
Read more

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army’ Spawns New Units In Netflix Deal

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Zack Snyder’s new zombie action heist film Army of the Dead is already spawning a film prequel and anime series at Netflix. Shay Hatten, one of...
Read more

New Trailers

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

How ‘Robin’s Wish’ Became A Reality For Robin Williams’ Friends

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When news of Robin Williams' suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How...
Read more

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak