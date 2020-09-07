Toni Collette Isn’t Totally Herself In ‘Ending Things’

Since Charlie Kaufman is one of the quirkiest writer/directors working in Hollywood today, it’s no wonder that he’s given Toni Collette an entirely new experience on the set of their new film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things. The movie, a psychological thriller about a young woman whose relationship — and sanity — are tested when she and her boyfriend are stranded at his parents’ farm, gave Collette (who plays the mother) an opportunity to play a character enhanced by prosthetics, something she says she definitely wasn’t used to, but found to be fascinating. (Click on the media bar below to hear Toni Collette)