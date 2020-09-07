Revisiting ‘The Godfather Part III,’ Coppola Is Fascinated With His Films’ Legacies

The Godfather Part III has long been the unloved stepchild of The Godfather family, and for the past 30 years, director Francis Ford Coppola has been mentally doing a postmortem on the film to figure out where it went wrong. With the benefit of hindsight, Coppola thinks he’s figured it out, because he’s re-edited the original film into something he believes is much more in the spirit of his and co-writer Mario Puzo’s original vision for the movie. When it’s re-released later this year, the Part III will be conspicuously absent from the title, because Coppola feels like it’s a different movie. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Coppola’s fans — he told us he’s always been interested in how the perception of his films has evolved over time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Francis Ford Coppola)