How ‘American Ninja Warriors’ Is Adapting To New Season’s COVID Restrictions

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The producers of American Ninja Warrior, like so many others in the television business, were left scrambling for a Plan B once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most traditional means of filming. But, as the cliché goes, the show must go on. The biggest difference in ANW’s new season, according to hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja Biamila, is the lack of an audience to give the competitors their usual cheering-induced adrenaline boost. So, they told us, the show is trying to get the contestants fired up in some new and different ways.(Click on the media bar below to hear (Matt Iseman &  Akbar Gbaja Biamila)

American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

Related articles

Any Way You Look At It, Kermit...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bein' Green has been Kermit the Frog's signature song ever since it was written for the Sesame Street character in 1970. Of course, the...
Read more

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army’ Spawns New Units In...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Zack Snyder’s new zombie action heist film Army of the Dead is already spawning a film prequel and anime series at Netflix. Shay Hatten, one of...
Read more

For Antony Starr, ‘The Boys’ Is A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Antony Starr signed on for The Boys, he knew it was based on a comic book and, of course, he knew some of...
Read more

‘Star Trek’ Virtual Celebration Is on the...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Join CBS All Access and fans from around the world for a virtual celebration of Star Trek Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The virtual event will...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Toni Collette Isn’t Totally Herself In ‘Ending Things’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since Charlie Kaufman is one of the quirkiest writer/directors working in Hollywood today, it's no wonder that he's given Toni Collette an entirely new...
Read more

Any Way You Look At It, Kermit Loves ‘Bein’ Green’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bein' Green has been Kermit the Frog's signature song ever since it was written for the Sesame Street character in 1970. Of course, the...
Read more

Revisiting ‘The Godfather Part III,’ Coppola Is Fascinated With His Films’ Legacies

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Godfather Part III has long been the unloved stepchild of The Godfather family, and for the past 30 years, director Francis Ford Coppola...
Read more

How ‘American Ninja Warriors’ Is Adapting To New Season’s COVID Restrictions

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The producers of American Ninja Warrior, like so many others in the television business, were left scrambling for a Plan B once the COVID-19...
Read more

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army’ Spawns New Units In Netflix Deal

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Zack Snyder’s new zombie action heist film Army of the Dead is already spawning a film prequel and anime series at Netflix. Shay Hatten, one of...
Read more

New Trailers

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

How ‘Robin’s Wish’ Became A Reality For Robin Williams’ Friends

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When news of Robin Williams' suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How...
Read more

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak