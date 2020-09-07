How ‘American Ninja Warriors’ Is Adapting To New Season’s COVID Restrictions

The producers of American Ninja Warrior, like so many others in the television business, were left scrambling for a Plan B once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most traditional means of filming. But, as the cliché goes, the show must go on. The biggest difference in ANW’s new season, according to hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja Biamila, is the lack of an audience to give the competitors their usual cheering-induced adrenaline boost. So, they told us, the show is trying to get the contestants fired up in some new and different ways.(Click on the media bar below to hear (Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbaja Biamila)