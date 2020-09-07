Any Way You Look At It, Kermit Loves ‘Bein’ Green’

Bein’ Green has been Kermit the Frog’s signature song ever since it was written for the Sesame Street character in 1970. Of course, the song’s taken on a life outside the show, too — it’s been covered by artists as diverse as Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, Van Morrison, Lena Horne, Mandy Patinkin, Della Reese, Don Henley, Tony Bennett, and Cee Lo Green! The song’s meaning has taken on a whole new life, too. Originally conceived as a song about accepting one’s self, the environmental movement’s embrace of the term “green” has re-contextualized the song, and it’s been embraced by those hoping for a cleaner, greener world. Both Kermit the Frog and his pignificant other, Miss Piggy, approve of the song’s evolving messages. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kermit the Frog & Miss Piggy)