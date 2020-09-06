Zack Snyder’s ‘Army’ Spawns New Units In Netflix Deal

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

ARMY OF THE DEAD – (L-R) Matthias Schweighfer as Dieter, Zack Snyder (Director/Producer/Writer), Cr: Clay Enos/NETFLIX ©2020

Zack Snyder’s new zombie action heist film Army of the Dead is already spawning a film prequel and anime series at Netflix. Shay Hatten, one of the writers of the screenplay for Army of the Dead, will write the prequel as well as the anime series.

Quote from Zack Snyder:  “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”

The prequel will be directed by and star Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighöfer and will follow his Army of the Dead  character “Ludwig Dieter”.  The movie will be produced out of Germany.  The film will be produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller of The Stone Quarry and Matthias Schweighöfer and Dan Maag of PANTALEON Films.

It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Synder – a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels”, says Matthias Schweighöfer.

The anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.  Zack Snyder will direct 2 episodes of the anime series. Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and upcoming Netflix Original Anime Series Trese) will be showrunning as well as directing 2 episodes of the series.  The series will be Executive

Produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry alongside Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten.   Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles in the anime series.

Snyder’s Army of the Dead features an all-star international cast including Dave BautistaElla Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and is produced by The Stone Quarry’s Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller. The film will be released on Netflix in 2021 and follows a group of mercenaries into a zombie infested Las Vegas, Nevada who try to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

For Antony Starr, 'The Boys' Is A...

TELEVISION NEWS
When Antony Starr signed on for The Boys, he knew it was based on a comic book and, of course, he knew some of...
Read more

'Star Trek' Virtual Celebration Is on the...

TELEVISION NEWS
Join CBS All Access and fans from around the world for a virtual celebration of Star Trek Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The virtual event will...
Read more

'Raised By Wolves' Gets A Big Boost...

TELEVISION NEWS
Raised by Wolves is an ambitious new sci-fi series that places AI-powered androids in the position of raising a new human race. The show...
Read more

It's Always Sunny In A.P. Bio, But...

TELEVISION NEWS
Glenn Howerton finds himself in the enviable position of having two shows airing at the same time -- the long-running hit he helped develop,...
Read more

Overlooking The Underworld: 'Mafia' Game's Video Series Goes Behind The Scenes

Gaming
Mafia: Definitive Edition lets players live the life of a gangster across a rich and varied single-player campaign, and in a new series of bite-sized...
Read more

What Kind Of Character Could Steal Hilary Swank 'Away' From Movies?

MOVIE NEWS
Why have so many film actors taken roles on TV series lately? Many have found that the most interesting roles can be found there,...
Read more

'Tenet' Was A Treat For Big Christopher Nolan Fan John David Washington

MOVIE NEWS
For writer/director Christopher Nolan, Tenet was about 15 years in the development stage, from the time he first had the concept to the time...
Read more

For Antony Starr, 'The Boys' Is A Case Of The Stars Aligning Perfectly

TELEVISION NEWS
When Antony Starr signed on for The Boys, he knew it was based on a comic book and, of course, he knew some of...
Read more

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn't Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

How 'Robin's Wish' Became A Reality For Robin Williams' Friends

MOVIE NEWS
When news of Robin Williams' suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How...
Read more

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For 'Noughts + Crosses'

MOVIE TRAILERS
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman's award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne's Broadway Musical 'American Utopia' Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS
DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

