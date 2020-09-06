Overlooking The Underworld: ‘Mafia’ Game’s Video Series Goes Behind The Scenes

Gaming
Hollywood Outbreak

Mafia: Definitive Edition lets players live the life of a gangster across a rich and varied single-player campaign, and in a new series of bite-sized videos, 2K and Hangar 13 aim to highlight different aspects of that experience. The first video – World of Lost Heaven – showcases the game’s setting: Lost Heaven, a prohibition-era Midwestern city teeming with period-authentic details.

On Thursday, September 10, 2K and Hangar 13 plan to release the second video, this time spotlighting the overhauled shooting and driving mechanics that compose the core gameplay. The following Thursday, September 17, a third video will examine the missions that make up Tommy’s Angelo journey through Lost Heaven’s criminal underworld. And finally, on September 23, see how the game’s stunning orchestral score was created in spite of a global pandemic. To catch all of these videos, be sure to follow @mafiagame on Twitter or visit mafiagame.com.

Mafia: Definitive Edition – a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia – launches September 25. The remake features an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes. Players will also find all-new gameplay sequences and features, best-in-class cinematics, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements. It’s the Mafia players remember, only much more.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which includes:

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;

  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;

  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition – There-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy digitally will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately. They’ll also be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on September 25. Mafia: Definitive EditionMafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are available for purchase individually as well. All three games, plus the full Trilogy, will be available on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store starting September 25.

