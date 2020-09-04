What Kind Of Character Could Steal Hilary Swank ‘Away’ From Movies?

Why have so many film actors taken roles on TV series lately? Many have found that the most interesting roles can be found there, especially on streaming services where there’s been a little more leeway when it comes to taking chances on non-traditional concepts. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is one of the latest to make the leap, starring in the new space drama Away on Netflix. Swank told us she felt an intense connection to her character — as well as the show’s themes and storylines — from the first time she read the pilot script. (Click on the media bar below Hilary Swank)