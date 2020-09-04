Tzi Ma: ‘New-Lan’ Definitely Does The Original ‘Mulan’ Justice

As Disney continues to remake its storied animation catalog as live-action films, 1998’s Mulan is the latest in the series. Originally set to be one of the summer’s biggest releases, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Disney to alter its plans, and it’s going to be — for now — a premium offering on its Disney+ streaming service. Renowned character actor Tzi Ma, who plays Mulan’s father in the film, talked to us about how closely the new film follows the animated original, what it says about Chinese culture, and how the theme of the movie is especially relevant and poignant in the face of the pandemic.
Mulan is now streaming on Disney+ for its Premier Access subscribers; it will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4.