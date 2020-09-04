Tzi Ma: ‘New-Lan’ Definitely Does The Original ‘Mulan’ Justice

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Yifei Liu as Mulan and Tzi Ma as Zhou in Disney’s MULAN. Photo by Jasin Boland.

As Disney continues to remake its storied animation catalog as live-action films, 1998’s Mulan is the latest in the series. Originally set to be one of the summer’s biggest releases, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Disney to alter its plans, and it’s going to be — for now — a premium offering on its Disney+ streaming service. Renowned character actor Tzi Ma, who plays Mulan’s father in the film, talked to us about how closely the new film follows the animated original, what it says about Chinese culture, and how the theme of the movie is especially relevant and poignant in the face of the pandemic.

Mulan is now streaming on Disney+ for its Premier Access subscribers; it will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4.

Related articles

Paramount Announce ‘The Godfather III’ 30th Anniversary...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Paramount Pictures announced today it will release a new edit and restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s final film in his epic Godfather trilogy entitled...
Read more

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

Blu Hunt Loves That ‘New Mutants’ Is...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In developing The New Mutants, the film's producers deliberately set out to create a film that would disrupt the superhero status quo. Feeling that...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Tzi Ma: ‘New-Lan’ Definitely Does The Original ‘Mulan’ Justice

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As Disney continues to remake its storied animation catalog as live-action films, 1998's Mulan is the latest in the series. Originally set to be...
Read more

Paramount Announce ‘The Godfather III’ 30th Anniversary Edition

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Paramount Pictures announced today it will release a new edit and restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s final film in his epic Godfather trilogy entitled...
Read more

‘Star Trek’ Virtual Celebration Is on the Way

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Join CBS All Access and fans from around the world for a virtual celebration of Star Trek Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The virtual event will...
Read more

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

New Trailers

How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it...
Read more

Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that...
Read more

How ‘Robin’s Wish’ Became A Reality For Robin Williams’ Friends

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When news of Robin Williams' suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How...
Read more

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak