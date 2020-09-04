‘Tenet’ Was A Treat For Big Christopher Nolan Fan John David Washington

For writer/director Christopher Nolan, Tenet was about 15 years in the development stage, from the time he first had the concept to the time he had a shooting script. Then came the shoot and post-production… so when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the film’s release by a couple of months, in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t a big deal. For John David Washington, who stars as the movie’s protagonist — cryptically known as just “The Protagonist” — he’s just glad that the world is now getting to see Nolan’s latest creation, because he’s a big fan. (Click on the media bar below to hear John David Washington)