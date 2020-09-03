‘Raised By Wolves’ Gets A Big Boost From Ridley Scott

Raised by Wolves is an ambitious new sci-fi series that places AI-powered androids in the position of raising a new human race. The show got a big boost when sci-fi legend Ridley Scott came on board as an executive producer. When that happened, the show’s creator, Aaron Guzikowski, and executive producer David W. Zucker quite simply couldn’t believe their good fortune in landing such a prestigious name to help shepherd the series to fruition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Guzikowski & David W. Zucker)