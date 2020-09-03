It’s Always Sunny In A.P. Bio, But Glenn Howerton Keeps ‘Em Separated

Glenn Howerton finds himself in the enviable position of having two shows airing at the same time — the long-running hit he helped develop, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and A.P. Bio, which was picked up by Peacock after its two seasons on NBC. Since both series are comedies, Howerton is flexing a lot of the same comedic muscles. At the same time, though, he also finds himself needing to differentiate between the two characters. So how does he keep Sunny’s Dennis from co-mingling with Bio’s Jack, and vice versa? (Click on the media bar below to hear Glenn Howerton)