How Ralph Macchio Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Daniel LaRusso

Some actors find that career-defining roles can be a double-edged sword. After starring in the first three Karate Kid movies, Ralph Macchio found it difficult to live down his reputation as Daniel LaRusso when it came to landing new projects. It even got to a point where, a decade ago, Macchio found himself parodying the character in a Funny or Die short, “Wax On, F*** Off.” After having this love/hate relationship with the character for many years, Macchio was convinced to reprise the character for a new series, Cobra Kai, which brings back the character — and his rivalry with William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence — for a new generation. The show has become a big hit, first on YouTube and now on Netflix. At first, Macchio was reluctant to join the series, as he’d turned down several other attempts to resurrect the character, but he told us how creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg finally won him over. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Macchio)