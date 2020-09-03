Daniel Craig Couldn’t Resist A Good Bonding Experience

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

After a COVID-related delay, the next chapter in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, has been rescheduled. That means, of course, that Daniel Craig’s tenure in the role will finally be coming to an end. Through 14 years and five movies, Craig has won wide acclaim for his portrayal of the legendary British spy. It didn’t start out that way, though — some fans and critics didn’t think he was a good fit for the role (one British tabloid poked him with the headline “The Name’s Bland — James Bland”), but he worked to win them over. Craig had always been a fan of Agent 007, though, so when he was approached by the producers, he looked at it as the proverbial “offer he couldn’t refuse.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)

No Time to Die is scheduled to open in theaters on November 20.

