‘Unhinged’ Wouldn’t Be The Same At Home, Russell Crowe Says

It’s been nearly half a year since theaters were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the industry is taking baby steps toward reopening. But that didn’t deter the producers or studio behind the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged. They decided to skip all of the streaming options that exist, deciding they wanted the film to play only in theaters. Crowe supports that decision, and he told us Unhinged is exactly the kind of movie that should be seen in a theater, not on a living room television. (Click on the media bar below to hear Russell Crowe)