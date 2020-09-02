Emily VanCamp Had To Fight For Her Right To ‘Revenge’

Through her series Everwood and Brothers & Sisters, Emily VanCamp had gotten the reputation of being a “good girl” in her roles. That’s why she relished landing the character of Emily Thorne, a young woman bent on avenging her father’s death, on the show Revenge. Over the show’s four seasons, she proved herself to be deliciously diabolical in the role, but she told us she almost never got the chance! She says that, given her reputation, she had to prove to the producers that the “good girl” could be convincing as an evil woman.