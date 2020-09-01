They Thought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Career Wouldn’t Last. He Knew Better

In February 1970, an indie moved called Hercules in New York was released. It wasn’t a box-office hit by any means, yet it retains a bit of cultural significance 50 years later. The star of the film was credited as Arnold Strong, but the actor’s real name was Arnold Schwarzenegger. In subsequent decades, he’s made plenty of other movies — action movies, dramas, comedies, documentaries — and he even hosted a season of Celebrity Apprentice on TV. The one thing he’s never done, though, has been a scripted TV series. That’s about to change, though — a show featuring Schwarzenegger as its star and executive producer is currently being cast and pitched, with the concept created by The Fugitive’s Nick Santora. It will be a new chapter in the long-running Schwarzenegger saga, one that has lasted far longer than many would have anticipated. Why has Schwarzenegger’s career been so durable? He says it’s his ability to model himself after the long-lasting stars he admired most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)