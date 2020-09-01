‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars LL Cool J & Chris O’Donnell To Produce Dancing Competition Series For CBS

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

CBS announced today it has ordered COME DANCE WITH ME (working title), a family dance competition series executive produced by NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars LL COOL J and Chris O’Donnell and produced by CBS Television Studios and 3 Ball Productions.

In the series, exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, these aspiring kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.

“We believe this concept is fun for the whole family, especially given the number of children we both have,” said executive producers LL COOL J and Chris O’Donnell. “We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance. What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents, no one wants to let their kids down. The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart!”

“It’s inspiring to see the positive connection that exists between adults and children play out through dance,” added 3 Ball executive producer Reinout Oerlemans. “Shepherding this show has been a labor of love, and the fact that it comes to CBS at a time when families are hungry for fun, uplifting entertainment is especially gratifying.”

 

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Stars LL Cool J & Chris O'Donnell To Produce Dancing Competition Series For CBS

