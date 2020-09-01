How ‘Robin’s Wish’ Became A Reality For Robin Williams’ Friends

When news of Robin Williams’ suicide broke in 2014, it hit fans all over the world like a sucker punch to the gut. How could a man responsible for bringing so much joy to so many people decide to take his own life? After the initial shock wore off, we started to learn the real story: Williams had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative disease with no cure and limited treatment options. Director Tylor Norwood, a friend of Williams’, wanted to shed light on the disease and how it had affected Williams in the years leading up to his death. He and Rick Overton, another friend of Williams, told us how and why Robin’s Wish was made.
Robin’s Wish is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.