Mariah Carey Will Be Bringing Her ‘Christmas’ Spirit To Apple TV+

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Apple today announced Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, an exclusive holiday event from worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey which will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You, and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.

The innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.

In addition to Mariah Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted (The Disney Family Singalong, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live!, Dear Class of 2020, London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola (Mozart in the Jungle, Moonrise Kingdom, A Very Murray Christmas), who also serves as executive producer on the project.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will premiere globally on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months.

