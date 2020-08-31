Four Years In, Luke Bryan Is Still Excited About ‘Idol’

Traditionally, recording artists haven’t stuck around for long as American Idol judges. Paula Abdul made it through eight seasons, but that was long after she’d stopped making new music. Keith Urban is the runner-up, with four seasons under his belt. But next season, Urban will have company, because Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are keeping the original ABC Idol judging crew intact for their fourth season together. Bryan is thrilled that the team is staying together, and he’s personally happy that he’ll get to watch even more talent sing for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)