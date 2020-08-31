Echoes Of ‘Umbrella Academy’ Plot Are Touching Its Stars Today

The new season of The Umbrella Academy recently premiered to big numbers on Netflix; it was that kind of buzz that led the company to immediately greenlight a second season in April 2019. Filming for Season 2 began in June 2019, when the world was in a decidedly different place. Yet somehow, the new season’s storyline feels eerily relevant to things that are happening in this strange year of 2020. Emmy Raver-Lampman, who stars on the series as Allison “The Rumor” Hargreeves, told us the show’s Season 2 plot has definitely given her a lot of food for thought is today’s enviroment.(Click on the media bar below to hear Emmy Raver-Lampman)