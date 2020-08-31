Director Says ‘The Batman’ Will Be Purely Post-Cape

As more details start to emerge about The Batman, which will soon resume production in England, we’re getting a clearer picture of what the film will look like. Previously, director Matt Reeves disclosed that the film will be informed heavily by the Batman: Year Two series of comics. Speaking at the DC FanDome panel about the movie, Reeves revealed even more information, telling us that his movie will not delve into the origins of Batman, but pick up his story as he’s trying to find his way as a crimefighter. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Reeves)

The Batman is scheduled to be in theaters on October 1, 2021.

