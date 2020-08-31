Angelina Jolie Loves The Real ‘Ivan’s’ Story, Too

While The One and Only Ivan — in both its literary and movie forms — is a fictional story, there really was an Ivan, and his real-life story served as inspiration for the novel and its film adaptation. So while the real Ivan the gorilla may not have concocted a scheme to escape from captivity, there are certain themes that were drawn from his life. Angelina Jolie, who voices the role of Stella the elephant in the film, talked to us about the similarities between the factual and fictional Ivans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angelina Jolie)