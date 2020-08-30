‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 To Premiere in November On HBO

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Lin-Manuel Miranda-His Dark Materials
Season 2 – Episode 9
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Debuting this November, the second season of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Season two series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.     

Related articles

ABC News To Air Special Tonight Remembering...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment and ABC News will present a special Sunday evening to remember the late Chadwick Boseman. Marvel Studios’ blockbuster hit film...
Read more

Jurnee Smollett’s ‘Lovecraft’ Journey Taught Her A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The series Lovecraft Country is set in the 1950s, at a pivotal time in America's racial history -- a time that has been echoing...
Read more

NBC Unveils Their Fall Lineup

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a...
Read more

ABC Announces Unscripted Shows Returning This Fall

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ending the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and ranking as the summer’s No. 1 network for the second...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 To Premiere in November On HBO

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Debuting this November, the second season of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the...
Read more

ABC News To Air Special Tonight Remembering Chadwick Boseman

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment and ABC News will present a special Sunday evening to remember the late Chadwick Boseman. Marvel Studios’ blockbuster hit film...
Read more

Alex Winter: Longstanding ‘Bill & Ted’ Bonds Made ‘Face The Music’ Possible

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been three decades since Bill & Ted were, like, the most totally awesome dudes ever! Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was a sleeper...
Read more

Social Media? Lili Reinhart Preferred To Keep It Real

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Chemical Hearts star Lili Reinhart was born in 1996, so she came of age during the social media revolution. That doesn't, however, mean that...
Read more

Jurnee Smollett’s ‘Lovecraft’ Journey Taught Her A Lot

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The series Lovecraft Country is set in the 1950s, at a pivotal time in America's racial history -- a time that has been echoing...
Read more

New Trailers

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak