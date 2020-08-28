‘New Mutants’ Star Isn’t Sure If This Is The Beginning Or The End

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy in “The New Mutants.”

Once upon a time, 20th Century Fox — back when it still existed — envisioned The New Mutants as the start of a new series that would breathe some life into the flagging X-Men franchise. So the movie was filmed three years ago, with plans to eventually expand it into a trilogy. But when Disney bought the studio and started talking about ways of integrating the X-Men characters into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that left The New Mutants in limbo — literally. The film’s spent the last three years going through rewrites and reshoots; now, nobody’s sure what the future may hold. Blu Hunt, who plays mutant Dani Moonstar in the movie, told us there had been a plan in place, but now everything’s up in the air.

The New Mutants is currently playing exclusively in theaters.


 

Related articles

Alex Winter: Longstanding ‘Bill & Ted’ Bonds...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been three decades since Bill & Ted were, like, the most totally awesome dudes ever! Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was a sleeper...
Read more

Social Media? Lili Reinhart Preferred To Keep...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Chemical Hearts star Lili Reinhart was born in 1996, so she came of age during the social media revolution. That doesn't, however, mean that...
Read more

Hugh Jackman’s Early ‘X-Men’ Encounters: Quality, Not...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Hugh Jackman has gone on to become a big star in Hollywood, he wasn't very well known outside his native Australia when he...
Read more

‘Words On Bathroom Walls’ Star Hopes Film...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the new film Words on Bathroom Walls, Charlie Plummer plays a teen whose life is turned upside down by the onset of mental...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Alex Winter: Longstanding ‘Bill & Ted’ Bonds Made ‘Face The Music’ Possible

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been three decades since Bill & Ted were, like, the most totally awesome dudes ever! Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was a sleeper...
Read more

Social Media? Lili Reinhart Preferred To Keep It Real

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Chemical Hearts star Lili Reinhart was born in 1996, so she came of age during the social media revolution. That doesn't, however, mean that...
Read more

Jurnee Smollett’s ‘Lovecraft’ Journey Taught Her A Lot

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The series Lovecraft Country is set in the 1950s, at a pivotal time in America's racial history -- a time that has been echoing...
Read more

‘New Mutants’ Star Isn’t Sure If This Is The Beginning Or The End

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Once upon a time, 20th Century Fox -- back when it still existed -- envisioned The New Mutants as the start of a new...
Read more

NBC Unveils Their Fall Lineup

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a...
Read more

New Trailers

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak