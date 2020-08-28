‘New Mutants’ Star Isn’t Sure If This Is The Beginning Or The End

Once upon a time, 20th Century Fox — back when it still existed — envisioned The New Mutants as the start of a new series that would breathe some life into the flagging X-Men franchise. So the movie was filmed three years ago, with plans to eventually expand it into a trilogy. But when Disney bought the studio and started talking about ways of integrating the X-Men characters into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that left The New Mutants in limbo — literally. The film’s spent the last three years going through rewrites and reshoots; now, nobody’s sure what the future may hold. Blu Hunt, who plays mutant Dani Moonstar in the movie, told us there had been a plan in place, but now everything’s up in the air.
The New Mutants is currently playing exclusively in theaters.