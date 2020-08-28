Jurnee Smollett’s ‘Lovecraft’ Journey Taught Her A Lot

Jurnee Smollett
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
Season 1 – Episode 3

The series Lovecraft Country is set in the 1950s, at a pivotal time in America’s racial history — a time that has been echoing through today’s America — and focuses on the scary experiences of three Black characters as they travel through the country trying to unravel a mystery. The series doesn’t shy away from the racial tensions of the time; in fact, they’re an integral part of the storyline. One of the show’s stars, Jurnee Smollett, has been an outspoken activist on racial issues, and she told us she learned a lot about today’s America by researching the time period covered by the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jurnee Smollett)

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays on HBO

Jurnee Smollett's 'Lovecraft' Journey Taught Her A Lot

