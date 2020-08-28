Jurnee Smollett’s ‘Lovecraft’ Journey Taught Her A Lot

The series Lovecraft Country is set in the 1950s, at a pivotal time in America’s racial history — a time that has been echoing through today’s America — and focuses on the scary experiences of three Black characters as they travel through the country trying to unravel a mystery. The series doesn’t shy away from the racial tensions of the time; in fact, they’re an integral part of the storyline. One of the show’s stars, Jurnee Smollett, has been an outspoken activist on racial issues, and she told us she learned a lot about today’s America by researching the time period covered by the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jurnee Smollett)