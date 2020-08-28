Alex Winter: Longstanding ‘Bill & Ted’ Bonds Made ‘Face The Music’ Possible

It’s been three decades since Bill & Ted were, like, the most totally awesome dudes ever! Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was a sleeper hit, and it even spawned an animated TV series. But while Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey performed respectably at the box office, it didn’t generate the kind of heat needed to justify another sequel at the time. Still, as cable TV, home video, and then streaming services grew the legend of Bill & Ted over the years, its writers and stars thought about the idea of reviving the characters for another movie. Alex Winter, who plays Bill, said it’s been a really long road to get to the point where Bill & Ted Face the Music finally became a reality, and he’s just glad that he, Keanu Reeves, Chris Matheson, and Ed Solomon have stayed friends long enough for it to happen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Winter)