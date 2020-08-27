‘Words On Bathroom Walls’ Star Hopes Film Is An Eye-Opener

In the new film Words on Bathroom Walls, Charlie Plummer plays a teen whose life is turned upside down by the onset of mental illness. As the people in his life — including a new girlfriend — help him cope with his issues, the character takes on the challenges of being an outsider in his own world. The movie goes into territory not often covered in teen-oriented stories, and Plummer says he hopes the film is able to touch the hearts and minds of those who see it.
Words on Bathroom Walls is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.