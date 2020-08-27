These Days, Chevy Chase Wishes ‘Saturday Night’ Could Have Lasted Longer

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

This fall, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 45th anniversary. At the time, its comedy was not only groundbreaking, but controversial. And the group of young actors who were performing (and sometimes writing) its sketches were raw newcomers to television — hence their collective name, the “Not Ready for Primetime Players.” Of course, many of those young actors proved themselves more than ready for stardom, including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, , Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Chevy Chase. Chase, of course, was an anomaly — as the show’s immediate breakout star, he left SNL after only one season to begin his movie career, so he missed out on that first group’s heyday (he was replaced by some guy named Bill Murray). But even though he only had that single year with the SNL ensemble, Chase looks back at it fondly and, in retrospect, wishes he could have more time with his old castmates.

You can watch some of Chase’s SNL highlights at NBC.com

Related articles

NBC Unveils Their Fall Lineup

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a...
Read more

ABC Announces Unscripted Shows Returning This Fall

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ending the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and ranking as the summer’s No. 1 network for the second...
Read more

Kiefer Sutherland Loves Action’s Adrenaline Rush (And...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since the turn of the century, Kiefer Sutherland hasn't laughed much on TV. Or smiled, for that matter. On 24, Designated Survivor, and now...
Read more

With ‘Growing Belushi,’ Jim Belushi Puts On...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Unfortunately, the words "drugs" and Belushi have taken on a negative connotation over the years, thanks to John Belushi's tragic overdose death in 1932....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

NBC Unveils Their Fall Lineup

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a...
Read more

ABC Announces Unscripted Shows Returning This Fall

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ending the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and ranking as the summer’s No. 1 network for the second...
Read more

Hugh Jackman’s Early ‘X-Men’ Encounters: Quality, Not Quantity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Hugh Jackman has gone on to become a big star in Hollywood, he wasn't very well known outside his native Australia when he...
Read more

These Days, Chevy Chase Wishes ‘Saturday Night’ Could Have Lasted Longer

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This fall, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 45th anniversary. At the time, its comedy was not only groundbreaking, but controversial. And the group...
Read more

Kiefer Sutherland Loves Action’s Adrenaline Rush (And Relevance)

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since the turn of the century, Kiefer Sutherland hasn't laughed much on TV. Or smiled, for that matter. On 24, Designated Survivor, and now...
Read more

New Trailers

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak