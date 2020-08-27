These Days, Chevy Chase Wishes ‘Saturday Night’ Could Have Lasted Longer

This fall, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 45th anniversary. At the time, its comedy was not only groundbreaking, but controversial. And the group of young actors who were performing (and sometimes writing) its sketches were raw newcomers to television — hence their collective name, the “Not Ready for Primetime Players.” Of course, many of those young actors proved themselves more than ready for stardom, including John Belushi,Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, , Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Chevy Chase. Chase, of course, was an anomaly — as the show’s immediate breakout star, he left SNL after only one season to begin his movie career, so he missed out on that first group’s heyday (he was replaced by some guy named Bill Murray). But even though he only had that single year with the SNL ensemble, Chase looks back at it fondly and, in retrospect, wishes he could have more time with his old castmates.
